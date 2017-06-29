Fortum Corporation Fortum to make donations to four Finnish...
As part of Finland 100, the centenary of Finland's independence, Fortum is making donations to four Finnish universities. Each donation is EUR 250,000, and the recipients are: "We want to celebrate Finland's centenary by looking forward and investing in Finland's most notable strength, i.e. know-how," says Arto Raty, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Fortum.
