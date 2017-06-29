Fortum Corporation Fortum to make don...

Fortum Corporation Fortum to make donations to four Finnish...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

As part of Finland 100, the centenary of Finland's independence, Fortum is making donations to four Finnish universities. Each donation is EUR 250,000, and the recipients are: "We want to celebrate Finland's centenary by looking forward and investing in Finland's most notable strength, i.e. know-how," says Arto Raty, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Fortum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented (Dec '16) Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC