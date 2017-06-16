Flagging Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

SSH Communications Security Corporation has on 16th of June 2017, received the following flagging notification concerning the shares in SSH Communications Security Corporation: 1. Issuer of shares SSH Communications Security Corporation, 1035804-9 2. Shareowner obliged to give notification Tatu Ylonen 3. Reason for notification Due to the share offering of 3,400,000 new shares, conducted on June 15, 2017, the total amount of SSH Communications Security Corporation s shares increased from 34,665,583 shares to 38,065,583 shares.

