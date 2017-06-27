Finnish Study: In Elders, Strength Ti...

Finnish Study: In Elders, Strength Tied to Better Cognition

A new Finnish study finds that greater muscle strength is associated with better cognitive function in aging men and women. The study went beyond the traditional measurement of strength which often use a person's handgrip strength as a proxy for overall strength.

