Finnish Premier Faces Dwindling Optio...

Finnish Premier Faces Dwindling Options to Avoid New Election

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila could face a tight squeeze to avoid a snap election after the biggest opposition parties quickly ruled out giving him any help in the current political impasse. Sipila put a new election into play on Monday after he and the National Coalition dumped their junior coalition partner, The Finns, in a bid to find a new majority in parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC