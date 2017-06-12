Finnish PM Sipila moves to break up c...

Finnish PM Sipila moves to break up coalition, kick out nationalists

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Finnish Minister of Finance and National Coalition chairman Petteri Orpo, left, and Finnish Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Juha Sipila attend a news conference at the PM's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, June 12, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari/ via Reuters Finnish Minister of Finance and National Coalition chairman Petteri Orpo, left, and Finnish Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Juha Sipila attend a news conference at the PM's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, June 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC