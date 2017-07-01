Finnish parliament kills government p...

Finnish parliament kills government plan to incorporate public primary care providers

Public health experts in Finland have welcomed the surprise decision of the parliamentary constitutional committee to dismiss a government plan to transform public primary health care providers into commercial companies. In a unanimous decision on Thursday, the constitutional committee asked the government to find another way to arrange "freedom of choice" for patients.

Chicago, IL

