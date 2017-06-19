Finnish opposition demands government...

Finnish opposition demands government resigns after nationalist split

Finnish opposition parties demanded the government resign, saying on Monday its plan to stay in power after the break-up of one of its coalition partners was a cynical move that did not reflect the voters' will. Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila attends a news conference at the airport in Turku, Finland, June 13, 2017.

