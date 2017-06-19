Finnish opposition demands government...

Finnish opposition demands government resigns after nationalist split

Finnish opposition parties demanded the government resign, saying on Monday its plan to stay in power after the break-up of one of its coalition partners was a cynical move that did not reflect the voters' will. The ruling center-right coalition was shaken last week after Prime Minister Juha Sipila ejected the nationalist Finns Party which had just chosen a new leader with hardline views on immigration.

