Finnish demo plant produces renewable fuel from carbon dioxide captured from the air

The unique Soletair demo plant developed by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Lappeenranta University of Technology uses carbon dioxide to produce renewable fuels and chemicals. The pilot plant is coupled to LUT's solar power plant in Lappeenranta.

