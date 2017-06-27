Finnish court confiscates Uber manage...

Finnish court confiscates Uber manager's assets amid legal probe

21 hrs ago

Helsinki district court on Wednesday ordered the assets of Uber's Finnish country manager be confiscated until police conclude an investigation into whether the U.S. ride-hailing firm operates an illegal taxi service in Finland. The court turned down a police request to confiscate Uber Finland's assets, but ordered up to 246,000 euros of its country manager Joel Jarvinen's personal assets be frozen.

