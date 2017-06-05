Finland's nationalist party elects populist hardliner
Jussi Halla-aho, 46, a eurosceptic convicted of hate speech, replaced foreign minister and moderate Timo Soini, long the party leader. Halla-aho won 949 out of 1,845 votes among party members at its congress, having argued that the party had been tainted by mainstream politics.
