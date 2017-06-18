Finland's Green Party has new chairman

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Touko Aalto, a 33-year-old Member of Parliament, was elected on Saturday as the new leader of the Finnish Green Party. He followed Ville Niinisto, who had completed the maximum three two-year term as chairman.

Chicago, IL

