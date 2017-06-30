Finland rape case: Cuban volleyball p...

Finland rape case: Cuban volleyball players' jail terms cut

Friday Jun 30 Read more: BBC News

A Finnish court has cut the jail terms of four members of Cuba's national volleyball team found guilty of rape, and released a fifth. The appeals court in the south-western city of Turku reduced the five-year sentences handed down to four of them.

Chicago, IL

