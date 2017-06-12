Finland has the world's most energy-s...

Finland has the world's most energy-saving supermarket

Under VTT's leadership, Finland has the world's most energy-efficient supermarket, which consumes only 40% of the energy of a normal grocery store. A new solution is saving the retailer around EUR 180,000 in energy costs.



