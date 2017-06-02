Ferratum Oyj: Notification of transac...

Ferratum Oyj: Notification of transactions in own shares

Helsinki/Berlin, 7 June 2017 - Ferratum Oyj publishes this announcement pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. Transaction date: 02.06.2017 Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000106299 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices.

Chicago, IL

