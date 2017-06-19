Evli Bank Plc: Share subscriptions ba...

Evli Bank Plc: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2014

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Between 28 March 2017 and 25 April 2017, a total of 5 200 Evli Bank Plc's new A shares and total of 1 300 B shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2014. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2014, the entire subscription price of EUR 13 000.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC