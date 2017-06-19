Evli Bank Plc: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2014

Between 28 March 2017 and 25 April 2017, a total of 5 200 Evli Bank Plc's new A shares and total of 1 300 B shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2014. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2014, the entire subscription price of EUR 13 000.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.