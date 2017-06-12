European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. "The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, because of its limited impact on the market structure," the Commission said in a statement.
