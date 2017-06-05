Estonian tax threat to Finns' booze c...

Estonian tax threat to Finns' booze cruises

A steep rise in alcohol taxes in Estonia may mean fewer Finns taking the short sea trip across the Gulf of Finland to take advantage of historically cheaper prices. The Estonian government is set to impose a 70% rise in taxation on alcoholic drinks in July, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports .

