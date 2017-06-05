Earth from Space: Gulf of Finland
The Copernicus Sentinel-1B satellite brings us over the Gulf of Finland, with part of Finland along the top, Estonia along the bottom and Russia to the right. The gulf is the eastern arm of the Baltic sea, stretching all the way to St Petersburg in Russia.
