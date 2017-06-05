DSME Rolls Out World's First Ice-brea...

DSME Rolls Out World's First Ice-breaking LNG Carrier

South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. the world`s first icebreaking liquefied natural gas carrier in St. Petersburg, Russia, reports the Korea Herald.

