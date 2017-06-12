Developer, EV rental firm push Finnis...

Developer, EV rental firm push Finnish 'smart city'

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A COMMUNITY developer and an electric-vehicle rental company in Finland have joined forces to encourage people not to own a car, with the ultimate goal of achieving clean, smart cities with fewer cars on the roads and a carbon-neutral economy. As consumers worldwide become conscious of the need for clean and friendly living spaces, many may find out that city dwellers do not need to own a car, which is a major source of pollution.

