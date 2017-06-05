Detox your troubles away in this new ...

Detox your troubles away in this new public sauna built of natural materials

Read more: Inhabitat

Helsinkians and visitors take note-a beautiful new public sauna has popped up on a tiny island in the Finnish capital. Architecture firm OOPEAA designed the recently opened Lonna Sauna, a contemporary building constructed solely of natural materials.

Chicago, IL

