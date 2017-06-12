Derry to benefit from EU links in developing energy efficiency and seafood offering, for now...
A collaboration between Derry and a constellation of European cities, designed to help the local authority develop more efficient integrated energy systems, maintain sustainable urban mobility and ICT infrastructure and emphasise the North West's seafood offering, has been hailed by local councillors. Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee were told about the European Union projects that involve the city working with Pamplona, Spain, Tampere, Finland, Trento, Italy, Korzani, Greece, Litomerice, Czech Republic, and Santander, Spain, among other cities, on Wednesday.
