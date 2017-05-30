Deltamarin Integrates Floating Constr...

Deltamarin Integrates Floating Construction Arm

The operations and personnel of Deltamarin Floating Construction were integrated into Deltamarin Ltd. on June 1, 2017, in a move that aims to help simplify the group's structure. The services and activities previously provided by DMFC will continue within Deltamarin Ltd. under a newly formed department called Project Technology Services led by Jari Mki.

Chicago, IL

