DBV Technologies Highlights Poster Presentations on EPIT at the 2017 EAACI Congress
DBV Technologies today announced that four abstracts were accepted for poster presentation at the 2017 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress in Helsinki, Finland, June 17-21, 2017. These abstracts became available on the EAACI meeting website at 8:00 AM CEST today.
