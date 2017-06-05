Daniel Candeias jets in for Rangers talks as Ibrox club close in on Alfredo Morelos

RANGERS are closing in on another two signings with the news Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos is in line to join the Ibrox club along with Daniel Candeias. It emerged yesterday that 20-year-old Morelos is high on Pedro Caixinha's hit list and is close to becoming the latest recruit in the Portuguese's Ibrox overhaul with his agent claiming a deal has already been struck.

