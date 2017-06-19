CommSolid NB-IoT IP solution successf...

CommSolid NB-IoT IP solution successfully demonstrated in partnership with Keysight Technologies

June 20, 2017 -- CommSolid CSN130 NB-IoT IP solution was on tour again – this time in Oulu, Finland. It had been demonstrated at the Keysight booth during the EuCNC 2017, the European Conference on Networks and Communications.

Chicago, IL

