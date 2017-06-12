Common periodontal pathogen may inter...

Common periodontal pathogen may interfere with conception in women

17 hrs ago

According to a study carried out at the University of Helsinki, Finland, a common periodontal pathogen may delay conception in young women. This finding is novel: previous studies have shown that periodontal diseases may be a risk for general health, but no data on the influence of periodontal bacteria on conception or becoming pregnant have been available.

Chicago, IL

