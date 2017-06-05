Chinmax Medical Systems Inc. to distribute Acetium Lozenge in China
Biohit Oyj and Chinmax Medical Systems Inc. have signed an agreement for the distribution of the Acetium lozenge in China. The agreement has been signed for a preliminary period of seven years and includes an option and a letter of intent for a joint venture arrangement and local production if the sales targets set out in the agreement are met.
