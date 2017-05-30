CEO of Finnish miner Talvivaara gets suspended sentence for misleading investors
The founder and chief executive of troubled Finnish miner Talvivaara was handed a suspended eight month sentence on Friday after a court ruled the company gave investors unrealistic forecasts for nickel production. The Helsinki district court said the company and CEO Pekka Pera gave investors nickel production forecasts in 2012 and 2013, which had an impact on Talvivaara's share price, but which the court said were unlikely to be met at the time they were given.
