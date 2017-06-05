Cavotec Automated Mooring and Chargin...

Cavotec Automated Mooring and Charging for E-Ferries

Cavotec's MoorMaster automated mooring and Automatic Plug-in System are set to enter service with a hybrid battery-powered ferry in Finland, delivering substantial operational efficiencies and reducing environmental impact. The Electra, operated by FinFerries, is 90m long, 16m wide, and carries up to 90 vehicles.

Chicago, IL

