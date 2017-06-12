Carbon storage or economic asset? Uti...

Carbon storage or economic asset? Utilization of Finnish forest divides opinions

Read more: Xinhuanet

While the forest abundant Nordic countries regard the wood resources as a clean energy to invest in, some European politicians and researchers maintain that forests are an excellent way to store carbon and harvesting them reduces the chances of slowing down the greenhouse effect. Finland has high-profile plans to increase harvesting wood from the current 66 million cubic meters annually to 80 million by 2030.

Chicago, IL

