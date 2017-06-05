Candeias Confirmed - HJK Helsinki's M...

Candeias Confirmed - HJK Helsinki's Morelos Next?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vital Football

Rangers' fifth signing of the summer was announced as Daniel Candeias on a two year deal over the weekend. The confirmed arrival of Benfica's Candeias, following those of Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso, could soon be added to by HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vital Football.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May '17 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC