Candeias Confirmed - HJK Helsinki's Morelos Next?
Rangers' fifth signing of the summer was announced as Daniel Candeias on a two year deal over the weekend. The confirmed arrival of Benfica's Candeias, following those of Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso, could soon be added to by HJK Helsinki striker Alfredo Morelos.
