Blackstone offers US$2 billion for Finnish real estate firm Sponda

HELSINKI: U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region. The cash offer, 5.19 euros per share, represents a premium of 20.7 percent compared to Sponda's last closing price.

