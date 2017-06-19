BAKU: Status quo in Karabakh conflict...

BAKU: Status quo in Karabakh conflict must be changed: German envoy

The status quo in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be changed, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab told reporters on Monday. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

Chicago, IL

