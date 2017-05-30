Arms Control and International Security: Global Initiative to Combat...

Arms Control and International Securi...

Partner nations and official observers of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism gathered in Tokyo, Japan, June 1-2, 2017, for the GICNT's 10th senior-level Plenary Meeting. The GICNT welcomed Paraguay and Nigeria as new partners.

