An offer Finns can't refuse? Helsinki...

An offer Finns can't refuse? Helsinki woos car owners to give up their autos.

Friday Jun 23

Other cities have tried legal limits on when and where cars can drive. But in the Finnish capital, officials are trying to make a transit system so easy that it's preferable to car ownership.

Chicago, IL

