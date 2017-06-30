American-themed concert anchors music...

American-themed concert anchors music festival's second week

Friday Jun 30

Finnish violinist Elina VA hA lA performs John Corigliano's "Red Violin" Concerto with the Colorado Music Festival on Thursday. Thursday, July 6: 7:30 p.m.: "All-American," featuring violinist Elina VA hA lA and conductor Cristian Macelaru, $12-$54, pre-concert Talk Under the Tent at 6:30 p.m. by Marc Shulgold of Colorado Public Radio On the heels of Colorado Music Festival founder Giora Bernstein's appearance on the podium on Sunday - which closes the summer season's first week - two more guest conductors will lead the festival orchestra in the event's second week, before music director Jean-Marie Zeitouni returns for the rest of the season.

Chicago, IL

