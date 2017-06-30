American-themed concert anchors music festival's second week

Finnish violinist Elina VA hA lA performs John Corigliano's "Red Violin" Concerto with the Colorado Music Festival on Thursday. Thursday, July 6: 7:30 p.m.: "All-American," featuring violinist Elina VA hA lA and conductor Cristian Macelaru, $12-$54, pre-concert Talk Under the Tent at 6:30 p.m. by Marc Shulgold of Colorado Public Radio On the heels of Colorado Music Festival founder Giora Bernstein's appearance on the podium on Sunday - which closes the summer season's first week - two more guest conductors will lead the festival orchestra in the event's second week, before music director Jean-Marie Zeitouni returns for the rest of the season.

