American-themed concert anchors music festival's second week
Finnish violinist Elina VA hA lA performs John Corigliano's "Red Violin" Concerto with the Colorado Music Festival on Thursday. Thursday, July 6: 7:30 p.m.: "All-American," featuring violinist Elina VA hA lA and conductor Cristian Macelaru, $12-$54, pre-concert Talk Under the Tent at 6:30 p.m. by Marc Shulgold of Colorado Public Radio On the heels of Colorado Music Festival founder Giora Bernstein's appearance on the podium on Sunday - which closes the summer season's first week - two more guest conductors will lead the festival orchestra in the event's second week, before music director Jean-Marie Zeitouni returns for the rest of the season.
