Altum - How ultrasound will change the way we fight environmental harm caused by industrial fouling

June 9, 2017 Finnish cleantech company Altum is the first company to use ultrasound to remove fouling from industrial equipment with no production stoppages and no equipment disassembly. Altum aims to use their Power Ultrasound technology to cut production costs, increase employee safety, and diminish the negative impact of industry on people's lives.

Chicago, IL

