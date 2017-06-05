Altum - How ultrasound will change the way we fight environmental harm caused by industrial fouling
June 9, 2017 Finnish cleantech company Altum is the first company to use ultrasound to remove fouling from industrial equipment with no production stoppages and no equipment disassembly. Altum aims to use their Power Ultrasound technology to cut production costs, increase employee safety, and diminish the negative impact of industry on people's lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC