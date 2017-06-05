Aisha Buhari restates commitment to women, children welfare

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has restated the commitment of the Future Assured Programme to the wellbeing of women and children. President Buhari being welcomed by his wife Aisha, daughter Zahra and other family members shortly after he arrived in State House after a medical vacation in London on 10th March 2017 She made this commitment through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, at the just concluded World Village Festival in Helsinki, Finland, according to a statement by Mr. Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the Wife of the President, in Abuja , Sunday.

