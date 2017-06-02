Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Abby L. Finkel
A 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, guides an F-15C Eagle onto the taxiway at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, May 26, in support of Arctic Challenge 2017. Through exercises like ACE 17, the U.S., allies and partner nations are able to train together in a realistic environment, working to ensure security, protect global interests and strengthen economic bonds in Europe.
