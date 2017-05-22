Zinc lozenges proven to greatly speed...

Zinc lozenges proven to greatly speed recovery from colds and flu by 300%

Zinc acetate lozenges were found to effectively accelerate recovery from common colds, according to a recent analysis published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases . As part of the research, a team of health experts from the University of Helsinki, Finland analyzed data from three randomized controlled trials with a total cohort population of nearly 200 patients.

Chicago, IL

