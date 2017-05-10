Why Are Thousands of Clay Caterpillar...

Why Are Thousands of Clay Caterpillars Swarming the Globe?

Thursday May 18

An international team of researchers attached thousands of diminutive clay caterpillars to plants in 31 sites across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to Australia. The faux caterpillars were designed to tempt insect-eating predators in a study of global feeding patterns.

Chicago, IL

