Waves Are Stirring: Flip-Flopping To Produce Wave Power

Waves Are Stirring: Flip-Flopping To Produce Wave Power

Read more: Seeking Alpha

Finnish company AW-Energy partners with Wartsila to build & test 0.35 MW "Waveroller" flip-flop device off the coast of Portugal. Meanwhile Carnegie Clean Energy's bobbing CETO-6 advances and the company diversifies with off-grid offerings after $A18 million capital raise.

Chicago, IL

