Visedo and TECO partner on heavy vehicle electric motors
Finnish manufacturer of electric drivetrains for heavy vehicles Visedo has signed a supply and purchase agreement with Asia's largest electric motor producer TECO Electric & Machinery Company. Under the agreement, Visedo will benefit from TECO's significant production capacity and ability to service major tender projects worldwide and particularly in Asia.
