Violinist Kuusisto engages deeply in seldom heard music of countryman Sibelius

Asked in an interview to describe his nation's music, Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara said, "I always see before my eyes a typical Finnish farmer sitting outside after taking a sauna, looking at the lake and meditating about the deep things of life." Rautavaara's words came to mind during Pekka Kuusisto's performance with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Friday night at the Ordway Concert Hall in St. Paul.

