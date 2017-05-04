Uponor to expand again in Apple Valley

Uponor is planning a $17.4 million addition to its manufacturing facility in Apple Valley, the latest local expansion for the Helsinki, Finland-based provider of piping systems used in residential and commercial construction. The expansion will add 58,000 square feet of production and packaging space on Uponor's campus at 5925 148th St. W. to support growing demand for the company's polyethylene tubing, which is used in plumbing, fire sprinklers, radiant heating and cooling, and hydronic systems, the company said.

