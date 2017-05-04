Uponor to expand again in Apple Valley
Uponor is planning a $17.4 million addition to its manufacturing facility in Apple Valley, the latest local expansion for the Helsinki, Finland-based provider of piping systems used in residential and commercial construction. The expansion will add 58,000 square feet of production and packaging space on Uponor's campus at 5925 148th St. W. to support growing demand for the company's polyethylene tubing, which is used in plumbing, fire sprinklers, radiant heating and cooling, and hydronic systems, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC