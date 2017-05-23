UN rights group calls on world leaders to invest in health and well-being
Tarja Halonen, former president of Finland and co-chair of the High-Level Group, said "human rights ... to health" must be recognized and protected in order to achieve the goals established in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda [materials]. The report outlines nine recommendations falling under three main categories; "creating an enabling environment," "partner[ing] with people," and "strengthen[ing] evidence and public accountability."
