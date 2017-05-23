UN rights group calls on world leader...

UN rights group calls on world leaders to invest in health and well-being

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

Tarja Halonen, former president of Finland and co-chair of the High-Level Group, said "human rights ... to health" must be recognized and protected in order to achieve the goals established in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda [materials]. The report outlines nine recommendations falling under three main categories; "creating an enabling environment," "partner[ing] with people," and "strengthen[ing] evidence and public accountability."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC