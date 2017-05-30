Thousands of Finns honor former presi...

Thousands of Finns honor former president

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: SFGate

The president of Finland Sauli Niinist stands next to the coffin of former President of Finland, Mauno Koivisto, at his funeral service at Helsinki Cathedral, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The former president died on May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC