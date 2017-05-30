Thousands of Finns honor former president
The president of Finland Sauli Niinist stands next to the coffin of former President of Finland, Mauno Koivisto, at his funeral service at Helsinki Cathedral, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The former president died on May 12, 2017.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
