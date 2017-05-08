The evolutionary story of birch, told...

The evolutionary story of birch, told through 80 genomes

Forests of silver birch stretch across Europe, and they are a wonder to behold: stands of slender, white-barked trees sheltering vast swathes of earth. But these woodlands also have value beyond their beauty: They are an economic asset, generating raw material for papermaking, construction, furniture-building and more.

